Ringing in the ears: Mysterious condition that affects millions

Person wearing hearing aid. — Unsplash

Ringing in ears is common condition that affects nearly 750 million people.

Findings suggested over 120 million consider tinnitus a major problem.

Old people, people in military or others working in loud environments and musicians are at higher risk.

According to a new study that analysed data from the last 50 years, ringing in the ears is a common condition that affects nearly 750 million people globally and is officially called Tinnitus.

The study was published in the research journal JAMA Neurology. The findings suggested that over 120 million consider tinnitus a major problem, especially old individuals aged 65 or above.

Tinnitus can take multiple forms, like buzzing in the ear, or hissing, clicking noises, and whistling, according to the American Tinnitus Association (ATA).



The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) reports that the sounds can be loud, soft, high-pitched or low-pitched.

Researchers believe that nearly 14% of adults are affected by tinnitus, of which 2% experience a severe form.

The authors said that the study suggested that the "global burden of tinnitus" was larger than we thought, like migraine and pain.

Usually, tinnitus is caused by damage to the ear or auditory system in general, reported ATA. It could also be a symptom of nearly 200 health issues.

"Scientists still haven’t agreed upon what happens in the brain to create the illusion of sound when there is none," NIDCD said.

People of older age, active people in the military or others working in loud environments, and musicians are at higher risk.

There is no "cure" as such for the condition, ATA said. Treatment can, however, reduce the sounds to help people live comfortably.