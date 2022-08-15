 
Monday Aug 15 2022
Early birthday celebrations: Blake Lively shares breathtaking pictures of her Disneyland visit

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Hollywood star Blake Lively will be ringing in her 34th birthday on August 25 and she has already begun her early-birthday celebrations. 

Ahead of her birthday, the Gossip Girl alum posted a new set of photos from her weekend trip to Disneyland in California on Sunday, where she enjoyed the magic with her half-sister Robyn.

The two actresses posed for selfies in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle, before Blake did her best to out-pose Princess Jasmine in one hilarious Instagram photo.

In the photos, she looked radiant in a loose black dress and black trainers, adding a souvenir Mickey Mouse baseball cap.

'Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. I’ll wait…' the excited star captioned her photos.

Blake and sister Robyn, 50, share a mother Elaine, who was a renowned talent manager.

There was no sign of Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds on the Disney trip, with the birthday celebrations no doubt set to continue.

Ryan recently revealed his wife was not happy when he told her he had bought Welsh football team Wrexham FC with actor Rob McElhenney. 


