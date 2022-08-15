 
world
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Who threatened India’s billionaire Mukesh Ambani and family?

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

(L-R) Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal and Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, pose during a photo opportunity at the wedding ceremony of Akash, at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2019. — Reuters/File
(L-R) Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal and Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, pose during a photo opportunity at the wedding ceremony of Akash, at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2019. — Reuters/File

MUMBAI: A person who is issuing threats to Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and their family has been taken into custody by the Indian police, Indian media reported.

Officials said that the man, identified as Afzal, had issued several threatening calls on a landline number at the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

The development comes after a controversy over the security cover given by the central government to the Ambani family.

Related items

A case has been registered against the suspect who was traced after the police identified the phone number from which he had made the calls.

The police have registered a case and a preliminary investigation suggested that the caller is mentally unstable. In July, the Indian Supreme Court ruled that Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai can continue to have security provided by the federal government.

The Ambani family was given security cover by the Maharashtra government based on an evaluation of threat perception by the centre.

More From World:

Split families still suffer after 75 years of India-Pakistan partition

Split families still suffer after 75 years of India-Pakistan partition
Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept 1 as lockdown fears persist

Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept 1 as lockdown fears persist
Scotland's police investigate threat made to JK Rowling after Rushdie tweet

Scotland's police investigate threat made to JK Rowling after Rushdie tweet
China conducts fresh drills around Taiwan as US lawmakers visit

China conducts fresh drills around Taiwan as US lawmakers visit
Iran says Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack
Afghanistan demands India complete unfinished projects

Afghanistan demands India complete unfinished projects
Man in India arrested for hoisting Pakistan flag at his house

Man in India arrested for hoisting Pakistan flag at his house
India dismisses four employees in IIOJK for 'anti-national' activities

India dismisses four employees in IIOJK for 'anti-national' activities
WATCH: Cow hits former Indian minister during rally

WATCH: Cow hits former Indian minister during rally
Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years

Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years
All systems go in Houston as NASA prepares return to Moon

All systems go in Houston as NASA prepares return to Moon
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and 'road to recovery has begun,' agent says

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and 'road to recovery has begun,' agent says

Latest

view all