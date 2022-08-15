Who threatened India’s billionaire Mukesh Ambani and family?

(L-R) Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal and Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, pose during a photo opportunity at the wedding ceremony of Akash, at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2019. — Reuters/File

MUMBAI: A person who is issuing threats to Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and their family has been taken into custody by the Indian police, Indian media reported.

Officials said that the man, identified as Afzal, had issued several threatening calls on a landline number at the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

The development comes after a controversy over the security cover given by the central government to the Ambani family.

A case has been registered against the suspect who was traced after the police identified the phone number from which he had made the calls.



The police have registered a case and a preliminary investigation suggested that the caller is mentally unstable. In July, the Indian Supreme Court ruled that Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai can continue to have security provided by the federal government.

The Ambani family was given security cover by the Maharashtra government based on an evaluation of threat perception by the centre.