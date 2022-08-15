 
world
Monday Aug 15 2022
Malala calls Taliban rule a year of 'darkness'

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Education activist Malala Yousufzai. Photo: Twitter/ Malala Fund
Malala Yousafzai, who is the world's youngest Nobel laureate, called the marking of one year of Taliban in power "one year of darkness". 

The Taliban and their supporters, celebrating a year since they came into power, waved the group's flag on the streets of Afghanistan. 

The group marched into power as the US troops withdrew from the country in 2021. 

"Today marks one year of darkness in Afghanistan. One year of lost dreams for Afghan girls and women," said Malala on Twitter. 

Urging people to raise their voices, the 25-year-old said that the "Afghan people have not given up on their hopes to restore freedom and dignity — and neither should we". 

Malala hoped this to be the "last anniversary" of the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan and said that wished to celebrate an elected government that "allows for every woman and girl to reach her fullest potential".

