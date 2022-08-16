 
entertainment
Prince Harry to give heart-touching speech amid UK visit?

Prince Harry to give heart-touching speech amid UK visit?

Prince Harry could be giving a heart-touching speech at the WellChild Awards in London on September 8 during his much-anticipated visit to the UK.

This won’t be the first time the Duke of Sussex will give a keynote speech at the event as the prince broke down on the stage of the same event three years ago.

Harry said at the awards: “It has been over a decade since I first came to these Awards and every year they never fail to surprise and inspire me.

"Yet this year, it resonates in a different way, because now I’m a father.

“Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child - no one else did at the time, but we did - and I remember…"

“Sorry,” he laughed, before continuing: “I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.

“And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own,” he concluded.

