Indian embassy's website hacked

The hacked website of the Indian Embassy in Egypt.

To mark their protest, Kashmiri hackers hacked the website of the Indian Embassy in Egypt on the Independence Day of the country.

Kashmir Freedom Fighters Hackers reportedly hacked the website as a sign of protest.

The hackers placed Pakistan's flag on the website.

On the website, they wrote: "We are hackers from IoK, we love Pakistan, we do not forgive, we do not forget, expect us."



India — since the partition — has martyred thousands of people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir — also dubbed as an open-air prison — and is keeping several others incarcerated on baseless charges.



On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi-led government revoked the special status of Kashmir under Article 370, following which frequent shutdowns have taken place across the valley and made matters worse for the Kashmiris.