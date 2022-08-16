 
world
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Indian embassy's website hacked

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

The hacked website of the Indian Embassy in Egypt.
The hacked website of the Indian Embassy in Egypt. 

To mark their protest, Kashmiri hackers hacked the website of the Indian Embassy in Egypt on the Independence Day of the country.

Kashmir Freedom Fighters Hackers reportedly hacked the website as a sign of protest.

The hackers placed Pakistan's flag on the website.

Related items

On the website, they wrote: "We are hackers from IoK, we love Pakistan, we do not forgive, we do not forget, expect us."

India — since the partition — has martyred thousands of people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir — also dubbed as an open-air prison — and is keeping several others incarcerated on baseless charges. 

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi-led government revoked the special status of Kashmir under Article 370, following which frequent shutdowns have taken place across the valley and made matters worse for the Kashmiris.

More From World:

Zelensky warns 'catastrophe' at nuclear plant would threaten whole of Europe

Zelensky warns 'catastrophe' at nuclear plant would threaten whole of Europe
Indian soldier's body found after 38 years from Siachen

Indian soldier's body found after 38 years from Siachen
Elon Musk gets close to China

Elon Musk gets close to China

Taiwan accuses China of exaggeration with islands footage

Taiwan accuses China of exaggeration with islands footage
Why has polio been found in London, New York, Jerusalem, and how dangerous is it?

Why has polio been found in London, New York, Jerusalem, and how dangerous is it?
Father and son linked to murders of Muslims in New Mexico

Father and son linked to murders of Muslims in New Mexico
One year after pulling out of Afghanistan, US says its in a stronger position

One year after pulling out of Afghanistan, US says its in a stronger position

Full-scale nuclear war may kill 5 billion: study

Full-scale nuclear war may kill 5 billion: study
Video of newlywed couple playing rock-paper-scissors goes viral

Video of newlywed couple playing rock-paper-scissors goes viral

Man criticised for wearing jeans and t-shirt on his wedding

Man criticised for wearing jeans and t-shirt on his wedding
Malala calls Taliban rule a year of 'darkness'

Malala calls Taliban rule a year of 'darkness'
Taliban mark year in power that has given Afghanistan security but little hope

Taliban mark year in power that has given Afghanistan security but little hope

Latest

view all