Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Nawaz Sharif to lead electoral campaign in next general polls: Rana Sana

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Rana Sanaullah addressing a ceremony of overseas Pakistanis in Jeddah. Photo: Twitter/RanaSanaullahPk
  • Rana Sanaullah says Nawaz Sharif will lead electoral campaign of PML-N.
  • Says elections will be held on time. 
  • Says country cannot afford corruption and political chaos.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the next general elections, said Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

"The difficult time has passed. Pakistan is now moving towards economic and political stability," the minister said while addressing a reception ceremony of overseas Pakistanis living in Jeddah.

The interior minister said the country cannot afford "Imrani trouble", corruption and political chaos. He stressed that the government would complete its constitutional term.

Related items

The next general elections will be held on time and PML-N supremo Nawaz will lead the electioneering, he said.

A large number of Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia attended the reception ceremony. The interior minister briefed them about the political and economic challenges facing the country.

Rana Sanaullah is currently in Saudi Arabia as he visited the country to perform Umrah along with his family.

On April 10, the PTI-led government collapsed as former Imran Khan lost the vote of no-confidence. On April 11, former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif was elected unopposed as the new PM of the country. 

The incumbent federal government will stand dissolved on August 13, 2023. Later, the next general elections will have to be held in less than 60 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly as per the country's Constitution. Hence, the elections are expected by or before October 12, 2023. 

However, the PTI is demanding early elections. 

