NASA's giant US moon rocket emerges for debut launch

NASA’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with its Orion crew capsule perched on top, leaves the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) on a slow-motion journey to its launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. August 16, 2022. — Reuters

NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket is 322-foot-tall.

It is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space on August 29.

Moving at less than 1mph (1.6kph), the rollout will take roughly 11 hours.

NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, began an hours-long crawl to its launchpad Tuesday night ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight this month.

The 322-foot-tall rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space — without any humans — on August 29. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip to the moon for NASA's Artemis programme, the United States' multibillion-dollar effort to return humans to the lunar surface as practice for future missions to Mars.

The Space Launch System, whose development during the past decade has been led by Boeing, emerged from its assembly building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at about 10pm EDT (0200 GMT) on Tuesday and began a four-mile (6-kilometre) trek to its launchpad.

Moving less than 1mph (1.6kph), the rollout will take roughly 11 hours.



Sitting atop the rocket is NASA's Orion astronaut capsule, built by Lockheed Martin. It is designed to separate from the rocket in space, ferry humans toward the moon and rendezvous with a separate spacecraft that will take astronauts to the lunar surface.

For the August 29 mission, called Artemis 1, the Orion capsule will launch atop the Space Launch System without any humans and orbit the moon before returning to Earth for an ocean splashdown 42 days later.



If bad launch weather or a minor technical issue triggers a delay on August 29, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has backup launch dates on September 2 and September 5.