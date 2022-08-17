 
world
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

A look at the world's richest women

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers, the daughter of LOreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, leaves the courts in Bordeaux on the opening day of the Bettencourt trial January 26, 2015. — Reuters
The richest woman in the world is L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers with a whopping $74.6 billion to her name, according to CEO World Magazine.

Following the French businesswoman is Alice Walton, who is the American heiress to the wealth of Walmart. She has a net worth of $61.8 billion.

Julia Koch is the third richest woman with an ownership of $57.9 billion. She is a philanthropist who inherited her wealth from her husband David Koch, who passed away in 2019.

The fourth wealthiest woman in the world is Mackenzie Scott, who is a philanthropist, an American novelist, and Jeff Bezos' ex-wife. She is worth $42.3 billion.

Jacqueline Mars, the granddaughter of the man who founded the world's largest candymaker Mars, is the fifth richest woman. Owning one-third of the company, her net worth is roughly $33.4 billion.

The following are the rest of the richest women in the world:

Gina Rinehart: $29.3 billion

Miriam Adelson: $28.5 billion

Susanne Klatten: $23.6 billion

Abigail Johnson: $21.5 billion

Iris Fontbona & family: $17.8 billion

Savitri Jindal & family: $16.5 billion

Fan Hongwei & family: $16.5 billion

Laurene Powell Jobs & family: $16.1 billion

Renata Kellnerova & family: $15.8 billion

Charlen de Carvalho-Heineken: $15.7 billion

Diane Hendricks: $13.1 billion

Kwong siu-hing: $13.0 billion

Wu Yajun: $11.1 billion

Yang Huiyan & family: $10.3 billion

Kirsten Rausing: $9.6 billion

Wang Laichun: $9.1 billion

Blair Parry-Okeden: $8.9 billion

Tamara Gustavson: $8.6 billion

Pauline MacMillan Keinath: $8.6 billion

Zhong Huijuan: $8.4 billion

