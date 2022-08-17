Babar Azam wins hearts with his new look

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter/@babarazam258

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam regularly posts photos on his social media accounts to keep his fans engaged — and his latest pictures have left the fans awestruck.



"Your persona makes the way," Azam captioned his photos, in which he could be seen wearing a casual outfit.



The ace cricketer wore a tucked-in sage green sweatshirt with black trousers and sneakers. To complete his look, Babar wore a silver chain and a watch.

The pictures garnered over 20,000 likes while over 1,000 people retweeted the post on Twitter.



Babar Azam and co are currently in the Netherlands to play three ODIs against the home side. The three ODIs are a part of the ICC World Cup Super League.