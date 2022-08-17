All schools in Sindh to remain closed on Thursday amid heavy rain forecast

— AFP/File

KARACHI: All government and private schools across Sindh will remain closed on Thursday (August 18) amid warnings of heavy rainfall.



The announcement was made by the Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah late Wednesday evening.

The minister said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed the department to announce a holiday for schools.



Earlier, several private educational institutions had already announced that they would remain closed on August 18 amid the deteriorating situation of the city's roads due to the rains.



Moreover, Mehran University and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur will also remain closed tomorrow.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK), Karachi, also postponed the exams scheduled for Thursday (August 18) in light of the rains in the metropolis.



It should be noted that several areas of Karachi reported heavy rain today afternoon as citizens brace themselves for more rain forecast in the port city till August 19.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has told authorities to remain on high alert in its latest forecast on the torrential monsoon rains and urban flooding in Sindh and Balochistan.

The downpour continued in various areas of the city, including Malir, North Nazimabad, II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Liaquatabad, M.A. Jinnah Road, Numaish Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and adjacent regions.

