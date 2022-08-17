 
PMD issues 'high alert' after flood scares in Balochistan, Sindh

Residents commute through a flooded road during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 9, 2022. — Reuters
  • Monsoon low-pressure area persists over eastern Sindh.
  • Torrential rains expected in Karachi till August 19.
  • Flash flooding may occur in Balochistan and Sindh.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has told authorities to remain on high alert in it latest forecast on the torrential monsoon rains and urban flooding in Sindh and Balochistan.

In the latest weather advisory issued Wednesday, the meteorological department said that a monsoon low-pressure area persists over eastern Sindh and adjoining west Rajasthan (India).

The Met department said that widespread rain-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls — extremely heavy at times — and accompanied by occasional strong winds are likely to occur in Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Sukkur, and Larkana till 19 August.

It added that the same situation was also expected in Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, and Karachi.

Heavy rains are also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Jahfarabad, Nasirabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Barkhan, Musakhel, Chaman, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Panjgur, Kharan, Nushki, Awaran and Turbat from today to 21 August.

The continuing wet spell over northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan will become intense during August 18-20 which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot districts, and downstream.

The possible impact

The PMD said heavy falls may create water-logging or urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Noshero Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, and Sukkur districts today and tomorrow.

It added that torrential rains may trigger flash flooding or hill torrents in local nullahs of Zhob, Pishin, Chaman, Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Ziarat, Pishin, Khuzdar, Musakhel, Lasbella, Kalat, Quetta, Mastung, and Ziarat during the forecast period.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella, and Hub of Balochistan and over the Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on the Hub dam, Thaddo dam, and downstream nullahs.

"All concerned authorities are requested to remain High Alert and take necessary precautionary measures to avoid human and property loss," the PMD added.

The rains in Karachi and across the country have killed over 600 people since the beginning of this year's monsoon season, with Balochistan being affected the most as more than 180 citizens have lost their lives in rain and flood-related incidents.

