Wednesday Aug 17 2022
BIEK postpones all intermediate exams on August 18 as rains hit Karachi

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

A file image of students attempting exams. — APP/File
The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK), Karachi, Wednesday postponed the exams scheduled for Thursday (August 18) in light of the rains in the metropolis.

According to a notification issued by the BIEK, the papers of Arts (regular and private) and practicals (Science group) for the HSC annual examination-2022 have been rescheduled. The papers rescheduled include:

  • Advance Urdu (Paper-II)
  • Arabi (Paper-II)
  • Persian (Paper-II)
  • Sindhi (Paper -II)
  • English (Paper-II)
  • Mathematics (Paper-II)
  • Special Students (Computer Science Paper-I)

The postponed papers will now take place on August 25 (Thursday) and will be held at the same exam centres and time, the board's spokesperson said.

However, for the practical exams, the board has directed the colleges to reschedule them accordingly. 

It should be noted that several areas of Karachi reported heavyrain today afternoon as citizens brace themselves for more rain forecast in the port city till August 19.

