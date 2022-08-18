 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Ellen DeGeneres pays heartfelt tribute to wife Portia De Rossi on 14th wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Ellen DeGeneres pays heartfelt tribute to wife Portia De Rossi on 14th wedding anniversary
Ellen DeGeneres pays heartfelt tribute to wife Portia De Rossi on 14th wedding anniversary 

Popular television host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi celebrated 14 years of being together on their wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle to Tuesday, the Ellen DeGeneres show host, 64, posted a heartwarming video, giving fans a glimpse into their adorable and love-filled moments, shared over a couple of years.


Titled ‘Best of Portia and Ellen’, the highlight reel featured many clips of DeGeneres and de Rossi, 49, on DeGeneres’s daytime talk show as well.

“It’s good to be loved. It’s profound to be understood,” DeGeneres captioned the post.

“I love you, @portiaderossi,” she added in her caption. “Happy 14!”

De Rossi and DeGeneres wed in August 2008 in Los Angeles. As Page Six reported, their intimate ceremony only had 20 wedding guests.

Back in 2021, in an interview with People, de Rossi spoke shared, “We’ve grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first. By doing that, you become a lot more solid.

“I can’t imagine spending time with anyone but her.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William made ‘conscious decision’ to put The Firm ahead of Harry

Prince William made ‘conscious decision’ to put The Firm ahead of Harry
Jennifer Lopez took her sons and Ben Affleck’s daughters to Broadway show in NYC

Jennifer Lopez took her sons and Ben Affleck’s daughters to Broadway show in NYC
Amber Heard hiring new lawyers deemed ‘smart move’: ‘She needs new tone’

Amber Heard hiring new lawyers deemed ‘smart move’: ‘She needs new tone’

Prince Harry ‘belongs behind’ Meghan Markle: ‘Hide away!’

Prince Harry ‘belongs behind’ Meghan Markle: ‘Hide away!’
Demi Lovato talks about ’29,’ song rumoured to be addressing age gap with ex

Demi Lovato talks about ’29,’ song rumoured to be addressing age gap with ex
Kate Middleton went ‘bright red’ when she met Prince William for first time

Kate Middleton went ‘bright red’ when she met Prince William for first time
Netflix drops trailer of 'Heartbreak High': Cast, Release Date, more

Netflix drops trailer of 'Heartbreak High': Cast, Release Date, more
Sandra Bullock ‘practicing mindfulness’ while spending time away from limelight

Sandra Bullock ‘practicing mindfulness’ while spending time away from limelight
Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse from sets of ‘The Morning Show Season 3’: Video

Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse from sets of ‘The Morning Show Season 3’: Video
Jennifer Aniston breaks down ‘Brad Pitt split amid abuse accusations

Jennifer Aniston breaks down ‘Brad Pitt split amid abuse accusations
Omid Scobie accused of 'whipping up anger 'against Prince Willliam, Kate Middleton

Omid Scobie accused of 'whipping up anger 'against Prince Willliam, Kate Middleton
Queen’s witty response to palace chefs after finding 'unexpected guest' in salad

Queen’s witty response to palace chefs after finding 'unexpected guest' in salad

Latest

view all