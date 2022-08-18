 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz gives rare glimpse into their Miami vacay

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz gives rare glimpse into their Miami vacay
David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz gives rare glimpse into their Miami vacay

The Beckhams often treat fans and followers with their stunning holiday snaps on social media.

On Wednesday, David and Victoria Beckham’s youngest son Cruz Beckham shared a rare glimpse into the family’s memorable summer holiday in Miami.

On Instagram, he posted a picture of himself with sister Harper, 11, and his parents, apparently enjoying a beautiful sunset on the beach.

The sweet snap shows the four posing at sunset, with the former footballer wrapping his arm around Victoria.


While the couple match in their casual attire, Cruz, on the other hand, paid tribute to his mum's former band in a Spice Girls t-shirt.

He captioned the snap with heart emoticons, while Victoria commented with 'love you all so much,' before reposting the picture on her own Insta Stories.

Fans also showered love on their special family bond, as one fan wrote, "Lovely picture of you such a beautiful family, " with red love hearts.

A second wrote, "Beckham family, I love you so much." A fourth said: "Family time, power couple," with a red love heart.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie's kids shower love on mother after Zahara leaves for college

Angelina Jolie's kids shower love on mother after Zahara leaves for college
Prince Harry must 'open up in great depth' about intimate details to Netflix

Prince Harry must 'open up in great depth' about intimate details to Netflix
Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson would be in 'background' in 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson would be in 'background' in 'The Kardashians'

Camilla confirms her marriage to Prince Charles is a 'scam'?

Camilla confirms her marriage to Prince Charles is a 'scam'?
Maralee Nichols subtly shaded serial cheater Tristan Thompson on ‘wiser’ caption

Maralee Nichols subtly shaded serial cheater Tristan Thompson on ‘wiser’ caption
Prince Charles launches his own perfume costing £152 a bottle

Prince Charles launches his own perfume costing £152 a bottle
Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony shares new post to thank fans

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony shares new post to thank fans
Angelina Jolie said Brad Pitt ‘verbally, physically assaulted’ her in explosive FBI report

Angelina Jolie said Brad Pitt ‘verbally, physically assaulted’ her in explosive FBI report
Prince Charles likely to be called 'King George VII' when he ascends throne

Prince Charles likely to be called 'King George VII' when he ascends throne
Prince Harry’s Oprah chat to ‘end up child’s play’ after memoir release

Prince Harry’s Oprah chat to ‘end up child’s play’ after memoir release
Prince William prepares to 'take over monarchy' with 'significant' move

Prince William prepares to 'take over monarchy' with 'significant' move
Zoë Kravitz explains why she has not renamed her directorial debut movie

Zoë Kravitz explains why she has not renamed her directorial debut movie

Latest

view all