David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz gives rare glimpse into their Miami vacay

The Beckhams often treat fans and followers with their stunning holiday snaps on social media.

On Wednesday, David and Victoria Beckham’s youngest son Cruz Beckham shared a rare glimpse into the family’s memorable summer holiday in Miami.

On Instagram, he posted a picture of himself with sister Harper, 11, and his parents, apparently enjoying a beautiful sunset on the beach.

The sweet snap shows the four posing at sunset, with the former footballer wrapping his arm around Victoria.





While the couple match in their casual attire, Cruz, on the other hand, paid tribute to his mum's former band in a Spice Girls t-shirt.

He captioned the snap with heart emoticons, while Victoria commented with 'love you all so much,' before reposting the picture on her own Insta Stories.

Fans also showered love on their special family bond, as one fan wrote, "Lovely picture of you such a beautiful family, " with red love hearts.

A second wrote, "Beckham family, I love you so much." A fourth said: "Family time, power couple," with a red love heart.