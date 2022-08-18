Jennifer Lopez proving to be best step-mom for Ben Affleck kids

Jennifer Lopez has been bonding with her beau Ben Affleck’s kids after the lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony.

The Marry Me star has been spending quality time with her step kids as she gears up to exchange her wedding vows again with the Gone Girl actor.

Lopez was recently spotted with Affleck’s eldest daughter Violet in New York and even took his kids to a Broadway play earlier this week.

A source told Hollywood Life that JLo even introduced Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, to her family.

“J.Lo and Ben were able to kill two birds with one stone by bringing the kids with them to NYC for Ben’s 50th birthday,” the insider told the outlet.

“Ben’s children were able to spend time with their dad, which was really important to him and her children, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, were able to do the same,” the insider continued.

“Aside from the birthday festivities, they all needed to take care of some last-minute wedding-related tasks,” the insider spoke of the lovebirds upcoming three-day wedding bash.

“The kids all needed to be fitted for the upcoming wedding and she needed some alterations to her gown done, as well,” the outlet shared.

“J.Lo took the kids out without him to the Broadway play and she took Violet shopping at Bergdorf’s because she feels those are important things for the kids to experience.

“J.Lo also wanted to show the kids where she grew up and introduce them to some of her family members in NYC. It is her turf and she loves it there,” the source said.