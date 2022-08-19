 
world
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Reuters

Finland's leader slams leaked video of her dancing at private parties

By
Reuters

Friday Aug 19, 2022

The Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, can be seen dancing with her friends. — Twitter
The Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, can be seen dancing with her friends. — Twitter

  • Marin says she was upset that videos of her dancing at private parties were published online.
  • Says videos were meant to be seen only by friends.
  • Many Finns voice support for Marin for combining private life with her high-profile career.

HELSINKI, FINLAND: Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said she was upset that videos of her dancing at private parties were published online as they were meant to be seen only by friends.

Marin, 36, spoke after a two-minute video of her singing and dancing with well-known local influencers and artists spread on social media and in Finnish media on Wednesday.

The clips were originally posted to a private Instagram account. Marin, who became the world's youngest serving government leader in December 2019, said she knew she was being filmed but never thought the videos would become publicly available.

Related items

"These videos are private and filmed in a private space. I resent that these became known to the public," Marin told reporters. She said she did not know who leaked them.

Many Finns have voiced support for the young leader for combining a private life with her high-profile career. But newspaper Helsingin Sanomat said the episode raised questions about her judgement.

"Marin may have acted in good faith, but this gullible she should not be," the paper wrote in an editorial.

"The prime minister can, in a sensitive situation, put the weapons of information warfare in the hands of those who would like to hurt Finland," the newspaper said.

Marin said the video was a compilation of clips from two separate occasions a few weeks ago. She said people at the events consumed alcohol but no one took drugs to her knowledge.

"We just partied, also in a boisterous way. I danced and sang," Marin said, denying a claim that the videos had been a publicity stunt less than a year until the next general election.

Marin in January told Reuters she and her fellow young female ministers have been targeted with extensive hate speech for their gender and appearance while in office.

More From World:

Erdogan warns of ‘another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine

Erdogan warns of ‘another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
For some Gaza children, another round of violence reopens trauma

For some Gaza children, another round of violence reopens trauma
Rushdie attacker says 'surprised' author survived: New York Post

Rushdie attacker says 'surprised' author survived: New York Post
India to register up to 2.5 million voters in occupied Jammu and Kashmir

India to register up to 2.5 million voters in occupied Jammu and Kashmir
21 people died in Wednesday's blast at Kabul mosque, police say

21 people died in Wednesday's blast at Kabul mosque, police say
Cricket fans spend up to AED1,000 for Pakistan-India match in Dubai

Cricket fans spend up to AED1,000 for Pakistan-India match in Dubai
In New Mexico, Muslims reject sectarian label for killings

In New Mexico, Muslims reject sectarian label for killings
Harassment charge invalid in case of 'provacative clothes': Indian court

Harassment charge invalid in case of 'provacative clothes': Indian court
US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative

US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
Questions raised over UK-Pakistan Immigration return deal

Questions raised over UK-Pakistan Immigration return deal

Latest

view all