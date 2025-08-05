Beijing lifts rain alert after evacuating over 80,000

A drone view shows partially submerged village houses and other buildings after heavy rainfall flooded the area, in Miyun district of Beijing, China, July 29, 2025. —Reuters

Beijing lifted a severe weather alert on Tuesday but warned residents to stay vigilant against natural disasters after authorities evacuated more than 82,000 people over fears of more deadly floods in the Chinese capital.

The municipal weather office had imposed a red rainstorm warning — the highest in a four-tier system — on Monday, forecasting heavy downpours until Tuesday morning.

The office lifted the alert early Tuesday morning, saying in a social media statement that the weather system had weakened as it drifted eastwards.

But it continued to warn of isolated downpours across outlying parts of the city, adding that people "must not let up after strong rains have passed" as landslides or other disasters may follow.

Authorities evacuated over 82,000 people at risk from heavy rainfall as of Monday evening, state news agency Xinhua said, citing the city's flood control headquarters.

Officials warned of flooding risks in the northeastern suburb of Miyun, the hardest hit by the recent deluge, as well as southwestern Fangshan, western Mentougou and northern Huairou.

Last week, floods in Beijing's northern suburbs killed at least 44 people and left nine missing, according to official figures.

Some 31 fatalities occurred at an elderly care centre in Miyun, prompting a local official to admit "gaps" in disaster readiness.

"Our knowledge of extreme weather was lacking. This tragic lesson has warned us that putting the people first, putting human life first, is more than a slogan," Yu Weiguo, Miyun's ruling Communist Party boss, said at the time.

Residents of flood-hit areas told AFP journalists that they had been surprised at the speed with which the rushing water had inundated homes and devastated villages.

Restoring order

At a meeting on Monday, the municipal government stressed the need to "restore the normal order of life and production in post-disaster areas as quickly as possible".

Urgent tasks included road repairs, electricity and water resumption and the refurbishment of schools, hospitals and elderly care homes, officials said, according to a statement on a city social media account.

China's public security ministry has also warned people to be on guard against "rumours", including exaggerating the extent of natural disasters to create panic, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.

China has been lashed by heavy rains in recent weeks, with heavy flooding in the north followed by intense precipitation along the southern coast.

Parts of Hong Kong were brought to a standstill on Tuesday by flooding caused by heavy rains, after the highest-tier rainstorm warning was issued for the fourth time in eight days.

Natural disasters are common across China, particularly in the summer, when some regions experience heavy rain while others bake in searing heat.

China is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases that drive climate change and contribute to making extreme weather more frequent and intense.

But it is also a global renewable energy powerhouse that aims to make its massive economy carbon-neutral by 2060.