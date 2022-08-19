 
sports
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

PHF's re-elected president assures players, coaching panel to get salaries next week

By
M Muzamil Asif

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)s President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar speaks to journalists after being re-elected as PHF president on August 19, 2022. — Photo by author
Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)'s President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar speaks to journalists after being re-elected as PHF president on August 19, 2022. — Photo by author

KARACHI: National hockey team's head coach Siegfried Aikman, members of the coaching panel and players will get their salaries by next week, assured newly re-elected Pakistan Hockey Federation's (PHF) President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Friday.

"We know about the hardships that the players and coaching panel faced,” Khokhar said while speaking to journalists after being re-elected as PHF president.

Related items

“I am more concerned than you, even though I often paid players from my pocket," he said, adding that the government delayed funds of the federation,

During Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, Pakistan team's head coach lamented about financial issues in the federation and revealed that he didn't even receive his first salary.

"It wasn't from our end; the government delayed our funds. By next week, we will receive funds from the government after which players and coaches will get their salaries for sure," he maintained.

Responding to questions regarding his trip to Birmingham despite a shortage of funds, Khokhar clarified he paid for his trip.

"I went there on my own expenses. I didn't take a single tour from PHF in my last tenure. I have always spent money from my pocket, there is no doubt about it," he said.

On Friday, under the supervision of PHF's chief election commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Riaz, Khokhar was re-elected as president.

Haider Hussain, who was appointed interim secretary earlier this month, has been elected as PHF's general secretary for the next four years. 

