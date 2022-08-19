 
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'struggling to remain cordial' with Kate

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are allegedly ‘struggling to remain cordial’ with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

As William stands by Charles’ aim to slim down the monarchy, Prince Andrew and other members of the royal family member are reportedly against the idea.

Royal expert Neil Sean told Express: “According to very good sources, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly struggling to remain cordial with Prince William, Catherine, and Charles … Prince William and Charles are doing this for the benefit of the monarchy.

“They are reading the public mood, which is saying that Andrew should permanently retire from public life. But Andrew wants to make a return which he thinks could be achieved by his daughters carrying out charitable work,” he added.

Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also decided to move to Adelaide Cottage where Princess Eugenie wanted to live.

According to Daily Mail, Eugenie “had been trying to secure Adelaide Cottage for a while” and “before Andrew’s most recent scandal, it was definitely a property he was [also] trying to secure for his daughter.”

