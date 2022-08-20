 
Babar Azam ‘mixture of Ronaldo, Messi’, Shahdab Khan tells ex-Man Utd keeper Edwin van der Sar

(Clockwise) Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan and Babar Azam, ex-Manchester United keeper Edwin van der Sar, Footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and LeoMessi. — Twitter/Reuters/File
All-rounder Shadab Khan Friday said skipper Babar Azam is the "Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi" in the world of cricket.

Babar and Co visited the Netherlands' top-tier football club — Amsterdamsche Football Club Ajax or AFC Ajax where the cricketers met renowned footballers and engaged in a conversation with them.

Replying to a question asked by ex-Manchester United keeper Edwin van der Sar, Khan, pointing towards his friend and skipper Babar said that in cricket he is the equivalent of star footballers Ronaldo and Messi.

After securing the series against the Netherlands, national team members captain Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, and Abdullah Shafique, along with team manager Mansoor Rana visited football club Ajax's headquarters in Amsterdam.

On the occasion, Babar and Ajax's skipper Dušan Tadić swapped signed shirts by players of both teams, while team managers Rana and Van der Sar also exchanged shirts.

Ajax FC also shared a picture on their official Twitter handle and wrote: "When football meets cricket."


