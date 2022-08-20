 
pakistan
Saturday Aug 20 2022
Uneeba Zameer Shah

Rain-weary Sindh to receive another spell starting tonight: analyst

Uneeba Zameer Shah

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Residents sit on a cart outside their house submerge in flood waters during heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP
  • Low pressure monsoon system present over northeast Sindh, says expert.
  • Says various parts of Sindh are likely to receive heavy rain during the night.
  • New system could bring rain to the south and north-eastern parts of Baluchistan by August 21.

Heavy rains have been wreaking havoc in Sindh and Baluchistan provinces since the monsoon season began in early July. However, the spells are not yet over with a low pressure monsoon system present over northeast Sindh, Meteorological Analyst Jawad Memon said on Saturday.

According to Memon, various parts of Sindh are likely to receive heavy rain during the night (Saturday).

Furthermore, he forecast that the new monsoon system would bring rain to the south and north-eastern parts of Baluchistan by August 21.

The monsoon system is intensifying in the Bay of Bengal and has taken the form of a deep depression, he said.

The new system is likely to impact the weather starting August 23 and will affect areas ranging from India's Rajasthan to east Sindh.

Rain is expected in various parts of Sindh, including Karachi, from August 23 to August 25 and the system could bring rain to Baluchistan as well, he concluded. 

