Prince William urges herculean effort to ‘protect our planet’

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have sent a personal message to New Zealanders affected by the torrential rain in past few days.



Taking to their official Twitter handle, the royal couple said, “Seeing the devastation caused by the floods in New Zealand is a reminder of the herculean effort we must all make to protect our planet. I know you will come together, as you have done before, to support those in need.”

Prince William further said, “Catherine and I are thinking about all those affected. W.”

According to reports, torrential rain hit parts of New Zealand for a fourth day on Friday, forcing hundreds of people from their homes as rivers overflowed their banks and waterlogged ground becomes unstable.

Nelson, on the north coast of the South Island, has been worst affected with more than 400 homes evacuated and some declared uninhabitable because of the rains.