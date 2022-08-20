 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William urges herculean effort to ‘protect our planet’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Prince William urges herculean effort to ‘protect our planet’
Prince William urges herculean effort to ‘protect our planet’

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have sent a personal message to New Zealanders affected by the torrential rain in past few days.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the royal couple said, “Seeing the devastation caused by the floods in New Zealand is a reminder of the herculean effort we must all make to protect our planet. I know you will come together, as you have done before, to support those in need.”

Prince William further said, “Catherine and I are thinking about all those affected. W.”

According to reports, torrential rain hit parts of New Zealand for a fourth day on Friday, forcing hundreds of people from their homes as rivers overflowed their banks and waterlogged ground becomes unstable.

Nelson, on the north coast of the South Island, has been worst affected with more than 400 homes evacuated and some declared uninhabitable because of the rains.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith makes Instagram comeback with first non-apology post, ex-wife reacts

Will Smith makes Instagram comeback with first non-apology post, ex-wife reacts
Florence Pugh reveals ‘rare medical condition’ is the reason for her raspy voice

Florence Pugh reveals ‘rare medical condition’ is the reason for her raspy voice
Brad Pitt ‘demonizing’ Angelina Jolie ‘similarly’ to Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt ‘demonizing’ Angelina Jolie ‘similarly’ to Jennifer Aniston
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry continue to 'betray' senior royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry continue to 'betray' senior royals
Prince Harry wanting to ‘pull the rug’ from underneath’ Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry wanting to ‘pull the rug’ from underneath’ Queen Elizabeth
Prince William lauds 5-year imprisonment verdict for a wildlife trafficker

Prince William lauds 5-year imprisonment verdict for a wildlife trafficker

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face 'a lot of problems' in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face 'a lot of problems' in US
Princess Mary Superal secures her first ever international golf title

Princess Mary Superal secures her first ever international golf title
Prince William's visit to NYC overlapped with THIS royal couple

Prince William's visit to NYC overlapped with THIS royal couple
Pregnant Jorgie Porter admits she’s proud to show off her bare belly like Rihanna

Pregnant Jorgie Porter admits she’s proud to show off her bare belly like Rihanna
Prince Harry forced to 'cry out loud' against Royal Family

Prince Harry forced to 'cry out loud' against Royal Family
Lilibet and Archie more familiar to Meghan's mom Doria than Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Lilibet and Archie more familiar to Meghan's mom Doria than Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all