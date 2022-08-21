Kim Kardashian's attacker feels no guilt of Paris robbery: 'Be a little less showy towards people who can't afford it'

American TV personality and socialite Kim Kardashian's thief broke his silence on $1 10 million jewel heist in Paris, saying 'she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it.'

Yunis Abbas, one of 12 elderly men arrested for the burglary in which Kardashian was bound and gagged at gunpoint, says he feels no guilt over the crime.

The band of thieves now known as the 'grandpa robbers' plundered $10 million worth of jewelry from her luxurious hotel suite in 2016.

'Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that,' Abbas has now said, adding with a chuckle: 'Guilty? No, I don't care'

He also shared details of the robbery itself, alleging that Kardashian's 'secretary' attempted to call help - but dialed 911 despite being in France

When asked about celebrities posting about their valuables online, Abbas argued: 'They should be a little less showy towards people who can't afford it'

Kardashian told David Letterman the experience left her so 'paranoid' for a year that she would have 'half a dozen' guards constantly posted at her home.

Last year, five years after the robbery, she revealed she was still so scarred by the incident that she no longer keeps any jewelry at home even in a safe. She insisted 'no expensive items ever come' to her home and 'As far as jewelry, if I'm wearing something, it's borrowed' or 'It's fake'.