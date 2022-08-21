 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian's attacker feels no guilt of Paris robbery: 'Be a little less showy towards people who can't afford it'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Kim Kardashians attacker feels no guilt of Paris robbery: Be a little less showy towards people who cant afford it

American TV personality and socialite Kim Kardashian's thief broke his silence on $1 10 million jewel heist in Paris, saying 'she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it.'

Yunis Abbas, one of 12 elderly men arrested for the burglary in which Kardashian was bound and gagged at gunpoint, says he feels no guilt over the crime.

 The band of thieves now known as the 'grandpa robbers' plundered $10 million worth of jewelry from her luxurious hotel suite in 2016.

'Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that,' Abbas has now said, adding with a chuckle: 'Guilty? No, I don't care'

He also shared details of the robbery itself, alleging that Kardashian's 'secretary' attempted to call help - but dialed 911 despite being in France

When asked about celebrities posting about their valuables online, Abbas argued: 'They should be a little less showy towards people who can't afford it'

Kardashian told David Letterman the experience left her so 'paranoid' for a year that she would have 'half a dozen' guards constantly posted at her home.

Last year, five years after the robbery, she revealed she was still so scarred by the incident that she no longer keeps any jewelry at home even in a safe. She insisted 'no expensive items ever come' to her home and 'As far as jewelry, if I'm wearing something, it's borrowed' or 'It's fake'.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck's family not happy with actor's decision of marrying Jennifer Lopez?

Ben Affleck's family not happy with actor's decision of marrying Jennifer Lopez?
Kim Kardashian grabs attention with unique friend’s birthday celebration

Kim Kardashian grabs attention with unique friend’s birthday celebration

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir to remain a mystery for royal family

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir to remain a mystery for royal family
Maureen McGovern reveals symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease:’ it's a challenge’

Maureen McGovern reveals symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease:’ it's a challenge’
Kendall Jenner is a sight for sore eyes in makeup-free snaps

Kendall Jenner is a sight for sore eyes in makeup-free snaps
Prince Harry puts relationship with Prince Charles and William on risk for his memoir?

Prince Harry puts relationship with Prince Charles and William on risk for his memoir?
Will Smith looks terrified after seeing a tarantula spider walking across the floor, watch

Will Smith looks terrified after seeing a tarantula spider walking across the floor, watch
Meghan Markle ‘notorious for holding a grudge’: ‘Felt under siege’

Meghan Markle ‘notorious for holding a grudge’: ‘Felt under siege’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face backlash over wedding vows in US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face backlash over wedding vows in US
Prince Harry blasted for security demands: ‘Want commercial ventures’

Prince Harry blasted for security demands: ‘Want commercial ventures’
Amber Heard still looks at America's highest-paid CEO Elon Musk for help?

Amber Heard still looks at America's highest-paid CEO Elon Musk for help?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘struggling with shadows’ of embarrassment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘struggling with shadows’ of embarrassment

Latest

view all