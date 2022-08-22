 
Honest taxi driver in Dubai returns bag of Rs4 million to Pakistani flyer

Dubai Police return bag containing Dhs77,000 to Pakistani flyer. — Gulf Today
A Pakistani flyer who lost over PKR4,499,000 before leaving Dubai was given the cash back, thanks to an honest taxi driver.

Gulf Today reported that the transit passenger did not even realise he had lost the bag until the police contacted him.

The bag full of money and valuables was kept safe at the Lost & Found Section in the General Department of Airports Security at Dubai Police.

An honest taxi driver handed the bag over to the Lost & Found office in Terminal 3. 

In the bag, there were some personal documents and money in different currencies. According to Gulf Today, the bag had "Dhs1,020, SAR 67,055, GBP 2,000, and PKR 3,000."

Dubai Police first contacted the passenger's relatives in the United Kingdom who then provided them with the owner's contact. 

The passenger was a Pakistani flying back to his homeland via Dubai International Airport.

Acting Director of the General Department of Airports Security, Brigadier Hamouda Bin Suwayda Al Amiri praised the taxi driver's honesty.

