Bilawal cancels foreign visit as rains, floods continue to ravage country

Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — AFP

Bilawal cancels foreign visit due to disaster caused by rain and floods.

Instructs elected representatives of PPP to stay among people.

"My countrymen are suffering and I cannot go abroad," he says.

Foreign Minister and PPP chair Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cancelled his foreign visit due to the disaster caused by rain and floods in the country, the Foreign Office stated.

"My countrymen are suffering and I cannot go abroad in these circumstances," Bilawal said, adding that he will live among the people in this difficult situation.

The PPP chairman also instructed other elected representatives of the PPP to stay with the public in their constituencies.



The FM said that all possible assistance to the rain victims will be provided.

Disaster in Sindh

Following a heavy loss of human lives, livestock, and standing Kharif crops, the Sindh government declared 23 districts of the province calamity-hit areas on Sunday, as torrential rains continued to wreak havoc, damaging thousands of mud-thatched houses and destroying roads and bridges in northern Sindh.

Three children were among the latest victims of a roof collapse in Larkana.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed that rain-affected people in Matiari district be given shelter, tents, and food right away.