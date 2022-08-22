 
Sci-Tech
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk's blunder: Billionaire accidentally shares PO box on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Twitter screengrabs over Elon Musks photo. — Reuters
Twitter screengrabs over Elon Musk's photo. — Reuters

SpaceX chief and billionaire Elon Musk recently shared a letter that was sent to him by a Stanford lecturer.

The letter, which was sent on June 14, mentioned a research paper that the billionaire would have worked on if he had not put his studies on "permanent deferment".

"Nice letter from Bill Nix, who would've been my prof at Stanford if I hadn't put grad studies on (permanent) deferment," his post read.

However, while sharing the image of the letter, he forgot to hide his PO box number. Musk's fans and followers were quick to respond and the billionaire engaged with them too.

One fan warned him, saying: "don’t open anything yourself."

Musk admitted he might need a new PO box number.

"Ah now I know where to send my letter begging for money," another user said jokingly.

Another user claimed to be a neighbour.

Twitter was filled with jokes, responding more to Musk's blunder instead of the letter he posted.

More From Sci-Tech:

South Korea, US begin largest military drills in years amid North Korea backlash

South Korea, US begin largest military drills in years amid North Korea backlash
Russia accuses Ukraine of poisoning its soldiers

Russia accuses Ukraine of poisoning its soldiers
China punishes publishers for portraying country's children as 'ugly' in textbook drawings

China punishes publishers for portraying country's children as 'ugly' in textbook drawings

Elon Musk shares letter sent by Standford professor

Elon Musk shares letter sent by Standford professor
Pineapple on pizza: A topping that has divided the world

Pineapple on pizza: A topping that has divided the world
By 2040, 44 countries will be without water with nearly 7 billion people thirsty

By 2040, 44 countries will be without water with nearly 7 billion people thirsty
Royal rebel elevated to ‘saint’: Diana 25 years after death

Royal rebel elevated to ‘saint’: Diana 25 years after death
Honest taxi driver in Dubai returns bag of Rs4 million to Pakistani flyer

Honest taxi driver in Dubai returns bag of Rs4 million to Pakistani flyer
UAE ambassador to return to Iran after six-year absence

UAE ambassador to return to Iran after six-year absence
Russian missiles rain on Ukraine as war nears half-year mark

Russian missiles rain on Ukraine as war nears half-year mark
UAE, upgrading ties with Iran, says envoy to return to Tehran within days

UAE, upgrading ties with Iran, says envoy to return to Tehran within days
Elon Musk tops list of highest-paid CEOs of 2021

Elon Musk tops list of highest-paid CEOs of 2021

Latest

view all