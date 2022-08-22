 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS Jungkook to receive yet another big birthday surprise

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

If an exclusive magazine birthday feature wasn't enough, BTS Jungkook has got another huge birthday surprise in store for his big day on September 1.

BTS Jungkook's fans have organised a "spectacular" light show at Viva Vision Light Show on Fremont Street, Las Vegas, according to ALLKPOP.

Jungkook will receive this surprise from his Chinese fanbase, and for those unversed, he is the only celebrity to have fans organise a light show at the largest video screen in the world, to date.

The light show will begin on his birthday on September 1. It will be done hourly (24 times a day) alongside 24 column screens which will be illuminated for 8 hours from 6:00 PM to 2:00 AM.

What to expect from a Viva Vision Light Show, Check out below:


More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato's boyfriend Jute$ showers love on birthday girl, pens romantic IG post

Demi Lovato's boyfriend Jute$ showers love on birthday girl, pens romantic IG post

Alec Baldwin expresses disappointment at media’s response to Rust shooting incident: Check out

Alec Baldwin expresses disappointment at media’s response to Rust shooting incident: Check out
Sofia Vergara makes a stylish appearance at Sarah Hyland-Wells Adams wedding reception

Sofia Vergara makes a stylish appearance at Sarah Hyland-Wells Adams wedding reception
Johnny Depp ‘hid evidence’ for lawyers to win Amber Heard defamation case

Johnny Depp ‘hid evidence’ for lawyers to win Amber Heard defamation case
Georgina Rodriguez seeks spiritual guidance, visits holy site in Portugal

Georgina Rodriguez seeks spiritual guidance, visits holy site in Portugal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sold themselves to Netflix?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sold themselves to Netflix?
Meghan Markle is being ‘delusional’ to run for US presidency, expert claims

Meghan Markle is being ‘delusional’ to run for US presidency, expert claims
Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner backs out from My Glory Was I Had Such Friends

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner backs out from My Glory Was I Had Such Friends
Netlfix’s plans for upcoming 'Squid Game' season 2: Release date

Netlfix’s plans for upcoming 'Squid Game' season 2: Release date
Gerard Pique goes public with new ‘student’ girlfriend: ‘Shakira is very angry’

Gerard Pique goes public with new ‘student’ girlfriend: ‘Shakira is very angry’
Princess Diana’s final words for firefighter before death unearthed

Princess Diana’s final words for firefighter before death unearthed
Queen of Malaysia visits set of ‘Kuruluş: Osman’

Queen of Malaysia visits set of ‘Kuruluş: Osman’

Latest

view all