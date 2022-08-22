BTS Jungkook to receive yet another big birthday surprise

If an exclusive magazine birthday feature wasn't enough, BTS Jungkook has got another huge birthday surprise in store for his big day on September 1.

BTS Jungkook's fans have organised a "spectacular" light show at Viva Vision Light Show on Fremont Street, Las Vegas, according to ALLKPOP.

Jungkook will receive this surprise from his Chinese fanbase, and for those unversed, he is the only celebrity to have fans organise a light show at the largest video screen in the world, to date.

The light show will begin on his birthday on September 1. It will be done hourly (24 times a day) alongside 24 column screens which will be illuminated for 8 hours from 6:00 PM to 2:00 AM.

What to expect from a Viva Vision Light Show, Check out below:



