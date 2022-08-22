 
world
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
AFP

Chinese ship leaves Sri Lanka after riling India, US

By
AFP

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Chinas Yuan Wang 5 research and survey vessel arrives at Sri Lankas Hambantota International Port on August 16. — AFP
China's Yuan Wang 5 research and survey vessel arrives at Sri Lanka's Hambantota International Port on August 16. — AFP

  • India and the US raised security concerns over the ship's visit.
  • Vessel, carrying about 400 crew, had set off from Jiangyin.
  • The Yuan Wang 5 has been described as research, survey vessel.

COLOMBO: A Chinese research vessel accused by India and the United States of spying activities left Sri Lanka's Chinese-run port of Hambantota on Monday after a week-long stay.

Colombo allowed the Yuan Wang 5 to visit the deep-sea port on the condition that it would not engage in research in Sri Lankan waters.

Both India and the US had raised security concerns over the ship's visit to Sri Lanka, with New Delhi lodging a complaint — a move that delayed the visit by a week before Colombo announced a U-turn.

"Our pilot is onboard and the ship is leaving port," a harbour official told AFP as the vessel was being guided out by tug boats.

"They have given the port of Jiangyin as their next destination."

The vessel said to be carrying about 400 crew had set off from Jiangyin, in China's Jiangsu province, in mid-July.

Shipping analytics websites describe the Yuan Wang 5 as a research and survey vessel, but according to Indian media, it is a dual-use spy ship.

When the vessel arrived last week, the Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong said the port call was part of "normal exchanges between the two countries".

There was no send-off ceremony at the Hambantota port, which has been run since 2017 by a Chinese state-owned company that took out a 99-year lease on it for $1.12 billion, less than the $1.4 billion Sri Lanka paid a Chinese firm to build it.

New Delhi is suspicious of Beijing's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean and activities in Sri Lanka, seeing both as firmly within its sphere of influence.

More From World:

UK economy shrank record 11% in 2020, worst since 1709

UK economy shrank record 11% in 2020, worst since 1709
South Korea, US begin largest military drills in years amid North Korea backlash

South Korea, US begin largest military drills in years amid North Korea backlash
Pizza store pays woman £4,000 for asking her age in interview

Pizza store pays woman £4,000 for asking her age in interview
Russia accuses Ukraine of poisoning its soldiers

Russia accuses Ukraine of poisoning its soldiers
China punishes publishers for portraying country's children as 'ugly' in textbook drawings

China punishes publishers for portraying country's children as 'ugly' in textbook drawings

Elon Musk's blunder: Billionaire accidentally shares PO box on Twitter

Elon Musk's blunder: Billionaire accidentally shares PO box on Twitter
Elon Musk shares letter sent by Standford professor

Elon Musk shares letter sent by Standford professor
Pineapple on pizza: A topping that has divided the world

Pineapple on pizza: A topping that has divided the world
By 2040, 44 countries will be without water with nearly 7 billion people thirsty

By 2040, 44 countries will be without water with nearly 7 billion people thirsty
Royal rebel elevated to ‘saint’: Diana 25 years after death

Royal rebel elevated to ‘saint’: Diana 25 years after death
Honest taxi driver in Dubai returns bag of Rs4 million to Pakistani flyer

Honest taxi driver in Dubai returns bag of Rs4 million to Pakistani flyer
UAE ambassador to return to Iran after six-year absence

UAE ambassador to return to Iran after six-year absence

Latest

view all