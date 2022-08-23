 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Islamabad court approves two-day physical remand of YouTuber Jameel Farooqui

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Karachi-based YouTuber Jameel Farooqui cries as police take him to Islamabad from Karachi airport, on August 22, 2022. — Twitter/MurtazaViews
Karachi-based YouTuber Jameel Farooqui cries as police take him to Islamabad from Karachi airport, on August 22, 2022. — Twitter/MurtazaViews

  • Jameel Farooqui was arrested in Karachi on Monday.
  • He was arrested for levelling allegations against police.
  • Farooqui claimed Islamabad police abused Shahbaz Gill.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions judge granted on Tuesday the Islamabad police a two-day remand of YouTuber and anchorperson Jameel Farooqui — who was arrested from Karachi a day earlier.

Farooqui, according to the Islamabad police, was arrested for levelling false allegations against the law enforcement agency (LEA) pertaining to the alleged torture of senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

The YouTuber was brought to the federal capital after a Karachi court granted Islamabad police a three-day transit remand of the anchorperson.

During today's hearing, the police sought the court's permission for remand, and after hearing the arguments, the magistrate approved the LEA's request.

In a statement issued Monday, the capital city police stated that Farooqui levelled accusations in his v-log that the police had physically and sexually assaulted Gill.

The police had indicated action against those making inflammatory, fabricated, and false allegations, the statement added.

Gill is in police custody and the PTI has been repeatedly claiming that he has been humiliated, tortured, and sexually abused — but the police have denied all allegations and also submitted a report to a high court.

While he was being taken to Islamabad from Karachi, a video circulating on social media showed Farooqui crying and claiming that he was "stripped and tortured" by the police on the "orders of the home ministry as he was speaking the truth".

The case against the social media activist has been registered at Islamabad's Ramna Police Station.

PTI condemns Farooqui's arrest

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said that Farooqui was tortured and that it only proves that there is no law in this country.

Taking to Twitter, Umar said that if Farooqui has violated the law, he should be presented before a court.

PTI MNA Alamgir Khan called the incumbent government a "fascist imported government."


