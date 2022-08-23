Angelina Jolie, daughter Vivienne attend 'Dear Evan Hansen' gig, visits tour cast backstage

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is the coolest mom and she has proven it once again as she took her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt to see the North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen on Saturday in Philadelphia.

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed the fun time together as they also got to meet the cast of the show backstage at the Forrest Theater, Pennsylvania.

The Oscar-winning actress, 47, and her 14-year-old daughter also clicked photos with the lead cast including Anthony Norman, who is currently leading the tour as Evan.





According to PEOPLE, the Eternals star and Vivienne previously saw the show in Los Angeles and "loved the show so much" so they went to Philly “just to see it again."

The touring production also shared pictures on Instagram of Jolie, Vivienne, and Norman backstage. "Waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivienne this weekend in Philly," read the caption.

For the night out, the Maleficent actress wore a chic black outfit and finished her look with large black sunglasses. Vivienne, on the other hand, wore a white sweater and loose gray leggings.

