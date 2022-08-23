‘Relief package’: PM Shehbaz announces fixed tax exemption for retailers, end to FCA for 17m people

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing nation from Qatar on August 23, 2022. — YouTube screengrab

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a major relief package for the inflation-burdened nation under which fixed taxes have been abolished for retailers and more than 1.7 million people will now be exempt from fuel charges adjustment on electricity bills.

Addressing the nation from Qatar — where he arrived today on a two-day trip — the premier said that fixed taxes were imposed on the people in the federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, announced on June 10, against the intention of the coalition government.

“I have formed a committee to review the fixed taxes imposed on the retailers,” he said.

The move will translate into a tax gap of Rs42 billion, but PM Shehbaz said that the coalition government "cannot add further pressure on small traders".

Addressing the backlash received in the last two days regarding inflated electricity bills, the prime minister announced that the coalition government, after intense discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has decided to exempt 17.1 million people from paying excessive amounts charged under fuel charges adjustment for the month of July and August.

“We have been working on the fuel charges adjustment case for last five days and we have decided to exempt a major chunk of the population from these charges; however, we are yet to take a decision regarding the 13 million people falling under the category of people who consume more electricity,” he said.

He added that agricultural consumers with tube wells will also be exempt from the fuel charges adjustment amounts.

