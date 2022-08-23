 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Relief package’: PM Shehbaz announces fixed tax exemption for retailers, end to FCA for 17m people

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing nation from Qatar on August 23, 2022. — YouTube screengrab
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing nation from Qatar on August 23, 2022. — YouTube screengrab

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a major relief package for the inflation-burdened nation under which fixed taxes have been abolished for retailers and more than 1.7 million people will now be exempt from fuel charges adjustment on electricity bills.

Addressing the nation from Qatar — where he arrived today on a two-day trip — the premier said that fixed taxes were imposed on the people in the federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, announced on June 10, against the intention of the coalition government.

“I have formed a committee to review the fixed taxes imposed on the retailers,” he said.

The move will translate into a tax gap of Rs42 billion, but PM Shehbaz said that the coalition government "cannot add further pressure on small traders".

Addressing the backlash received in the last two days regarding inflated electricity bills, the prime minister announced that the coalition government, after intense discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has decided to exempt 17.1 million people from paying excessive amounts charged under fuel charges adjustment for the month of July and August.

“We have been working on the fuel charges adjustment case for last five days and we have decided to exempt a major chunk of the population from these charges; however, we are yet to take a decision regarding the 13 million people falling under the category of people who consume more electricity,” he said.

He added that agricultural consumers with tube wells will also be exempt from the fuel charges adjustment amounts.

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

India fires three officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan in March

India fires three officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan in March
EU to provide €350,000 to assist Pakistan's flood victims

EU to provide €350,000 to assist Pakistan's flood victims
Islamabad court approves two-day physical remand of YouTuber Jameel Farooqui

Islamabad court approves two-day physical remand of YouTuber Jameel Farooqui
Zardari says institutions, govt must show their writ over 'power-hungry' Imran Khan

Zardari says institutions, govt must show their writ over 'power-hungry' Imran Khan
Imran Khan decides not to appear before ATC for pre-arrest bail in terror case

Imran Khan decides not to appear before ATC for pre-arrest bail in terror case
IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan in contempt case for threatening judge

IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan in contempt case for threatening judge
Aamir Liaquat's postmortem case back in court

Aamir Liaquat's postmortem case back in court
US declines to comment on Imran Khan's terrorism charges

US declines to comment on Imran Khan's terrorism charges
Judiciary failed as global human rights bodies probe Shahbaz Gill torture: Fawad

Judiciary failed as global human rights bodies probe Shahbaz Gill torture: Fawad
Emergency imposed in four flood-hit KP districts

Emergency imposed in four flood-hit KP districts
Weather update: Karachi to receive light rain as wet spell draws out

Weather update: Karachi to receive light rain as wet spell draws out
Campaign on 100 London buses celebrates Pakistan’s diamond jubilee

Campaign on 100 London buses celebrates Pakistan’s diamond jubilee

Latest

view all