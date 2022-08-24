Prince William shares first post after Meghan Markle launches podcast

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has shared his first social media post after Meghan Markle launched her long-awaited Spotify podcast on Tuesday.



Prince William took to Twitter and Instagam simultaneously and paid a touching tribute to England midfielder Jill Scott on her career after she announced retirement from football at the age of 35.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is the President of FA, tweeted, “A pioneer of Women’s football and a great team player. @JillScottJS8 congratulations on a wonderful career, it’s been a pleasure to get to know you.”

He further said, “Tiny bit pleased there won’t be any more slide tackles during ‘friendly’ kickabouts… W”.

Earlier, Jill Scott tweeted, “Right, we’re not crying. I promised myself. I’m retiring from football. And I’m leaving with a gold medal swinging from my neck.”

Prince William’s social media post came after Prince Harry’s wife Meghan launched her podcast Tuesday, with tennis megastar Serena Williams as the first guest.