Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Johnny Depp accidentally admits Amber Heard ‘didn’t cause any injury’

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Amber Heard fans have just uncovered a shocking bit of evidence that could have won the Aquaman star the defamation case against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The finding has been made public in a series of unsealed documents obtained by fans across the globe.

Previously filed under “a seal-subject to protective order” Johnny Depp reportedly ‘worked tirelessly to have his own declaration sealed for the court case.

This revelation has been branded “the most damning piece of evidence” by fans and reads, “Mr Depp does not allege a specific cause of action for intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress; does not assert that Ms Heard’s actions caused him a specific psychiatric injury; and does not claim that Ms Heard’s actions caused him to experience unusually severe emotional distress.”

It also includes an allegation, “because Mr Depp is not alleging harm based on a specific physical or mental injury Ms Heard’s motion fails to satisfy the ‘in controversy’ and ‘good cause’ requirements imposed by rule 4:10.”

For those unversed, “the purpose of rule 4:10 is ‘to secure or preserve to a defendant the right in a proper case, to have the injured person examined.”

