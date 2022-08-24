Serena Williams calls Prince Harry her 'life coach'

Meghan Markle's long-awaited podcast Archetypes has finally been launched - and the first episode featured tennis star Serena Williams.



The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who recently announced her retirement from tennis, appears to have grown extremely close to Prince Harry.

In her new podcast, Meghan Markle claimed that the grand slam champion Serena Williams consulted her and Prince Harry over her decision to retire from tennis.



Serena Williams joined Harry for an online summit about mental health earlier this year, where the tennis star revealed her close bond with the prince saying he's like her life coach and that they "chat for hours".

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian also attended Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle. She was given a prime seat near the front of St George's Chapel close to members of the Royal Family.