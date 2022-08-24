Faye Brookes is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures

Former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes set the internet on fire with her breathtaking look as she was spotted enjoying a night out at the theatre in Manchester on Tuesday night.

The gorgeous actress, 34, was out in the city while setting up fashion goals as the actress opted for a fashionable outfit for her outing, featuring a halter-neck top that had pretty sequin detailing on top.

The wide-leg floaty trousers completed the look as added inches to her height with matching black heels while toting a quilted Chanel bag.

Photo credit: DailyMail

The night out comes after Faye announced that she's split from her personal trainer boyfriend Joe.

The star took to her social media last Tuesday to reveal that she and her former beau decided to end their relationship after three years together.

