Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Poliovirus detected in environmental samples of Punjab, KP cities

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

A representational image of a polio worker giving polio drops to a child. — Reuters/File
  • Wild polio-I was confirmed in 17 environmental samples taken this year.
  • Poliovirus detected in Peshawar, Bannu, and Lahore.
  • In August, polioviruses have been detected in four cities in Punjab.

Poliovirus has been detected in the environmental samples three more cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported Wednesday.

According to officials of the Ministry of Health, wild poliovirus was detected in the environmental samples of Peshawar, Bannu, and Lahore.

They further revealed that a few days ago, poliovirus was found in sewage samples taken from Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Bhawalpur.

In August, so far, poliovirus has been detected in four cities of Punjab and two cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It should be noted that this was the sixth time that the poliovirus was detected in samples taken from Bannu while the second time in Peshawar and Lahore.

Wild polio-I has been confirmed in 17 environmental samples taken so far this year, officials said, adding that the extent of the spread cannot be estimated due to relentless rains in Sindh and Balochistan.

