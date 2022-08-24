 
In pictures: Inside Emma Watson, Brandon Green romantic getaway

Famous English actress Emma Watson's recent pictures with the son of controversial business tycoon Sir Philip have taken the internet by storm as the pair continued their Italian break on Wednesday.

The pictures shared on DailyMail seem to confirm the long-rumoured romance between the Harry Potter film series actress and her new beau, Brandon Green as they enjoyed a day out at contemporary art and culture venue, The Fondazione Prada, in the city, Wednesday.

Emma 32 nailed summer chic in a stunning blue floral midi dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and low back.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Meanwhile, Brandon,29 opted for a bright pink T-shirt and black trousers with a large padded backpack.

Emma and Brandon were first pictured together last September when they disembarked from a helicopter in Battersea, London.

Miss Watson is said to have surprised friends with her relationship with Mr. Green. It follows her split from businessman Leo Robinton after two years.

Although it appears that she’s happily coupled-up now, Miss Watson previously said she is content being ‘self-partnered’.

I never believed the whole “I’m happy single” spiel,’ she told Vogue in 2017. ‘It took me a long time but I’m happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.’

