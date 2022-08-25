 
pakistan
Asia Cup 2022: Sweltering heat welcomes Pakistan squad in Dubai

Pakistan Cricket team's training session in Dubai ahead of Asia Cup T20.— Courtesy PCB 

Extremely hot weather welcomed the Pakistan squad in Dubai for the T20 Asia Cup 2022, where they are set to face arch-rivals India on August 28.

The event is scheduled to kick off on August 27 with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, followed by a nail-biter between Pakistan and India.

An official escorting the team said the cricketers are facing extreme heat in Dubai after enjoying extremely pleasant weather in Holland.

“The weather is around 41 and 42 degrees during the day. The extreme weather is making it almost impossible for the players to have any practice early morning. Following a day’s rest, cricketers went through their paces late Wednesday evening at Dubai Academy Ground. During the evening time the temperature also stays high and the training in the nets is not all that easy,” the official said, The News reported.

Pakistan support staff is taking special measures to keep the players hydrated even during the practice session.

“Though cricketers are professionals and supposed to give their best in every condition but it will not be an easy task here. However, weather conditions are same for every team and every player,” he said.

Pakistan players, however, gave their best during the practice session that saw them training for almost three hours.

“The training session on Thursday will begin at 4pm where the main stress will be on power hitting.”

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hasnain who was seen representing Oval Invincibles in ‘The Hundred’ Tuesday at The Oval (London) has joined the team. Hasnain was seen bowling with real pace for Invincibles the other day. “He will be training along with other cricketers on Thursday.” 

The four T20 specialists Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir have also joined the team in Dubai and were seen busy training in the nets.

On the sidelines of the training session, Pakistan and Afghanistan players were seen busy exchanging views and discussing general cricket related activities. Fakhar Zaman also presented his bat to Afghanistan all around Rashid Khan. Injured Shaheen Afridi also joined the conversation and was seen exchanging friendly jokes with Afghanistan players.

Meanwhile, Umer Rashid, one of the highly-rated bowling coaches at the National High Performance Centre, has been added to the Pakistan men’s side as assistant to the fast bowling coach for the Asia Cup.

Umer has worked in the development of all the national side fast bowlers since their early days, including helping Mohammad Hasnain to return to competitive cricket. In the new role with the national side, Umer will support Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait in the United Arab Emirates.

Umer has been included in the player support personnel list on the recommendation of head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

