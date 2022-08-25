 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

More internet outages likely in Pakistan due to floods

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Reuters representational image showing internet cables.
Reuters representational image showing internet cables.

  • IT minister says situation is serious, more internet outage incidents expected in days to come.
  • Pakistan recently witnessed two instances of internet outages in last week.
  • PTCL says recent outages were caused by “flood relief efforts in Sukkur division."

Pakistanis may face more suspensions of internet service in the near future as the country deals with excessive flooding caused by relentless rains, a technical report submitted to the Ministry of Information Technology stated.

Pakistan has witnessed two instances of internet outages during the last one week.

The ministry had directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to submit a report after incidents of cable cuts recently.

Related items

A report published by Daily Dawn read that PTCL stated in its report that internet outages during the last few days were actually caused by “flood relief efforts in the Sukkur division where fibre-optic cables were being damaged mainly by heavy machinery used to clear water in Sindh”.

Netizens experienced disruption in services multiple times during the last several days as rescue efforts kicked off amid heavy rains in Sindh.

Meanwhile, Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque, citing the technical report, warned that “the situation was serious and more such incidents could be expected in near future”.

The minister told the publication that due to extensive flooding, most of the pathways of underground cables have been submerged, as relief workers or locals try to divert floodwater by digging trenches on roads and footpaths.

Haque said that the PTCL has been asked to declare an emergency so that repair work can be initiated when any such incident is reported in the system.

“The PTA is constantly monitoring the quality of service,” the minister said.

More From Pakistan:

Sedition case: Shahbaz Gill files bail plea in Islamabad court

Sedition case: Shahbaz Gill files bail plea in Islamabad court
Karachiites! Brace yourselves for heavy showers and thunder today

Karachiites! Brace yourselves for heavy showers and thunder today
Islamabad ATC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in terror case

Islamabad ATC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in terror case
Can Pakistan afford another political upheaval?

Can Pakistan afford another political upheaval?

Asia Cup 2022: Sweltering heat welcomes Pakistan squad in Dubai

Asia Cup 2022: Sweltering heat welcomes Pakistan squad in Dubai
Stray dogs attack female polio worker in Punjab's Layyah

Stray dogs attack female polio worker in Punjab's Layyah
Rains, flash floods leave 151 people dead in Punjab: PDMA report

Rains, flash floods leave 151 people dead in Punjab: PDMA report
Balochistan rains death toll rises to 234

Balochistan rains death toll rises to 234

Sindh flood situation gets worse after heavy rains

Sindh flood situation gets worse after heavy rains
Islamabad rejects India’s closure of probe into firing of rogue missile into Pakistan

Islamabad rejects India’s closure of probe into firing of rogue missile into Pakistan
Pakistan seeks assistance from international community after devastating floods

Pakistan seeks assistance from international community after devastating floods
International scholarship: Pakistan seeks expansion in USEFP programme

International scholarship: Pakistan seeks expansion in USEFP programme

Latest

view all