Who got Finnish PM Sanna Marin into trouble?

Finland’s prime minister, Sanna Marin, at a meeting of her Social Democratic party on 24 August 2022.—  Reuters
  • Sanna Marin's female friends seen in photo kissing each other at official residence.
  • Picture was captured next to Marin's desk in front of a workspace board.
  • Picture is actually screenshot of TikTok video posted by her friend.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin recently issued an apology for a picture of her topless female friends seen kissing each other at her official residence, reported Daily Mail.

The picture was captured right next to Marin's desk in front of a workspace board where she usually records official government announcements.

One of the topless women hid her chest with a small board that read "Finland". It is the same sign that is on Marin's desk seen during international conferences.

Marin, 36, was forced to admit that the photo was in fact taken in the office and the incident should not have occurred.

The question is, where did the picture come from?

The picture is actually a screenshot of a video taken by her friend.

MailOnline confirmed that one of the women in the picture was 33-year-old Sabina Sarkka who is a social media influencer and Marin's good friend.

Marin said that the video was taken when she had invited a group of friends to her garden after they attended Finland's Ruisrock rock festival.

She explained that the guests had access only to the washrooms of the residence where the friends recorded the video.

The videos were originally posted by Sarrka on her TikTok account from where people took screenshots.

The Finnish PM has been under fire recently because of a series of leaked videos from a night out in Helsinki. In the videos, she can be seen dancing intimately with her friends.

However, the recent picture of the two female friends was taken at the official residence making it even more controversial.

