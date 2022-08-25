 
business
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Reuters

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts US refinery units

By
Reuters

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 21, 2014. — Reuters
An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 21, 2014. — Reuters

Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a US refinery.

Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 32 cents, or 0.3%, at $95.21 a barrel.

Related items

Both crude oil benchmark contracts touched three-week highs on Wednesday after the Saudi energy minister flagged the possibility that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, would cut production to support prices.

"Brent crude oil prices rebounded above the $100/barrel mark following Saudi officials showing a willingness to defend prices via an OPEC+ production cut if necessary," Citi analysts said in a note.

Discussions on an agreement on Iran's nuclear programme remain stalled, calling into question any resumption of its exports. 

Talks between the European Union, the United States, and Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal are continuing, with Iran saying it had received a response from the United States to the EU's "final" text to resurrect the agreement.

ANZ analysts Daniel Hynes and Soni Kumari said that if a deal eventuates, it will likely weigh on sentiment and lower prices in the short term as the deal raises the prospect of 1 million barrels per day of Iranian oil hitting the market.

"Nevertheless, the market will remain tight as the deal will not offset the fall in Russian supply and the ongoing recovery in demand," they added.

In the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, BP reported shutting some units at its Whiting refinery in Indiana after an electrical fire on Wednesday. The 430,000 barrel-per-day plant is a key supplier of fuel to the central United States and the city of Chicago. 

Falling US crude and product stockpiles also added to the upward pressure on prices. Oil inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19 at 421.7 million barrels, steeper than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 933,000-barrel drop. 

The bullish impact was countered by a drawdown in gasoline inventories that was less than expected, reflecting tepid demand.

US gasoline stocks fell by 27,000 barrels in the week to 215.6 million barrels, compared with earlier expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop.

More From Business:

Govt likely to jack up petrol prices by Rs20 from Sept 1

Govt likely to jack up petrol prices by Rs20 from Sept 1
British Museum showcases ancient vessels smashed in Beirut blast

British Museum showcases ancient vessels smashed in Beirut blast
India's NDTV seeks to block billionaire Adani's takeover on regulatory grounds

India's NDTV seeks to block billionaire Adani's takeover on regulatory grounds
Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates

Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates
Biden forgives millions of student loans; critics fear inflation

Biden forgives millions of student loans; critics fear inflation
Who got Finnish PM Sanna Marin into trouble?

Who got Finnish PM Sanna Marin into trouble?
Mack Rutherford: Youngest pilot to fly solo around the world

Mack Rutherford: Youngest pilot to fly solo around the world
Rupee continues to falter against dollar

Rupee continues to falter against dollar

Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day, Kyiv officials say

Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day, Kyiv officials say
US announces biggest arms deal for Ukraine

US announces biggest arms deal for Ukraine
How much did gold price decline today in Pakistan?

How much did gold price decline today in Pakistan?
Indian man sets woman on fire after she rejects friendship request

Indian man sets woman on fire after she rejects friendship request

Latest

view all