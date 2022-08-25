 
World's unluckiest man who got COVID, monkeypox, and HIV at the same time

(Representational) A health care provider places a bandage on the injection site of a patient, who just received an influenza vaccine. —Unsplash
A man from Italy is being called one of the unluckiest people on earth by some people after he contracted three viruses at the same time, reported Daily Star.

The 36-year-old, who was diagnosed last month had gone to Spain for holiday. 

Doctors said that after returning from his holiday, he began to develop serious symptoms such as fatigue and fever.

His case study was published in the Journal of Infection.

According to the study, he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 2. Soon after testing positive, he realised his body was full of small, painful blisters surrounded by rashes. 

He then saw a doctor after which he got to know he had symptoms of monkeypox. During his time in the hospital, he was screened for several STIs after which it was revealed to him that he had also contracted HIV-1.

Researchers studied his reports and concluded that the man had been infected recently.

Till July 11, he was kept in the medical facility, waiting for him to recover from corona and monkeypox.

