Thursday Aug 25 2022
Amber Heard’s cheating scandal against Johnny Depp leaked by former pal

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Amber Heard has been dragged onto the chopping block after a hidden testimony from one of her best friend’s ex-husband came to light.

The admission has been made by Josh Drew and for those unversed, he was once married to Heard’s best friend Raquel Pennington.

His video testimony was played in the defamation court and he admits to catching nightly visitors to Heard’s residence coming and going “more than 30 times” whenever Depp was away for work.

The deposition includes questions from an off-camera man that asks Drew, "Did Rocky tell you that Amber Heard was having an affair with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp?"

He replied by saying, “Yes” but claimed he couldn’t recount specifics of dates or times.

The man then asked him another question, "Did she ever tell you in words or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne, spent the night together?"

Again, Drew replied by saying “Yes”.

"So they were having what, a three-way affair?” the third confirmation went on to ask and Drew claimed, “correct.”

This claim contradicts Elon Musk’s allegation that, “I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage.”

