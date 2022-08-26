Pakistan qualifies for knock-out stage of Asian U20 men’s volleyball championship

—Provided by Author

Karachi: Pakistan has qualified for the knock-out stage of Asian U20 men’s volleyball championship being played in Riffa, Bahrain.



Pakistan made it to the next stage after winning one out of two games in first round which featured 18 teams, divided in six groups of three each.

The Pakistani side went down 1-3 against China in opening game of the tournament with scores of 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, and 25-17.

But Pakistan made a strong comeback in 2nd match against Taiwan. They fought back from deficit of 0-2 to win the encounter 3-2 with the scores of 20-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-17 and 15-11.

With win against Taiwan, Pakistan confirmed berth in top 12 which will now play the kn0ck-out phase of the tournament.

Four out of top 12 teams have directly qualified for the quarter final on basis of group stage performance while 8 – including Pakistan – will play play-offs ahead of the quarter final.

Pakistan is slotted to play its play-off match against 2nd seeded South Korea on Friday evening in the play-offs.