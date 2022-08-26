 
Angelina Jolie rocks Lara Croft-inspired tank top amid fight with Brad Pitt

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie showed off her taut tummy in Lara Croft-inspired tank top as she stepped out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday amid ongoing divorce battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Hollywood actress, 47, put her killer curves on display in a cropped black tank top. The Academy Award winner looked smashing as she paired it of low rise oversized black pants and chunky black sandals.

She refreshed the memory one of her iconic character in the popular action-adventure Tomb Raider films amid her legal battle with Pitt.

To elevate her look she wore a pair of stylish oversized shades and a delicate gold necklace and matching earrings. She slung over her shoulder was a chic large quilted black Yves Saint Laurent tote bag with gold hardware.

Jolie was looking smashing as she wore her long brunette tresses parted on the side and flowing down her shoulders.

Angelina Jolie's outing comes days after it was revealed that the actress was the 'Jane Doe' who sued the FBI after an investigation into her ex-husband Brad Pitt was closed, claiming he poured beer on her, injured her, and fought with son Maddox in 2016.

