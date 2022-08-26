Amber Heard 'secret society' girls say she held a 'weird spell' on them

Amber Heard used her charisma to win cast a spell on her ex-girlfriends and female friends, reveals a journalist.



In a fresh attack, commentator Andy Signore has claimed to expose Johnny Depp's former wife on his YouTube channel as he touches upon her 'dark past.'



Quoting a document from journalist Jessica Krauss aka house inhabit, Mr Signore shared how Heard had control over her ex-girlfriend Tasya van Ree.

It is reported that the Aquaman star also made Tasya join her 'secret society' where she courted girls for Elon Musk's tech pals.

He began: "Acquaintance of Tasha recalled her shock that the friend was now involved in Amber Heard's secret society after themed outfits were found trashed in her trunk.

He further read: "Another friend who witnessed the breakup says the Amber held a weird spell over Tasha. Even after Tasha had moved on and was dating someone new, for whatever reason she became desperate to keep Amber happy despite being treated like turd by Heard.

"The notion of loyalty proved to be the common theme throughout the conversations with ex-friends. They confessed to be enthralled by Amber Heard. They were able to over look her toxic traits, drastic mood swings and manical meltdowns to remain in her good graces.

He concluded: "They claimed that she possessed a unique magnetism that allowed her to manipulate people."