Scientists discover beautiful ocean in neighbouring exoplanet

Exoplanet TOI-1452 b is only 100 light-years from our home planet.

It is entirely made up of water and could support life.

Scientists have recently discovered a beautiful ocean but it is not on earth. Exoplanet TOI-1452 b, which is only 100 light-years from our home planet, is entirely made up of water and could support life.

Researchers from the Université de Montréal who published their findings in The Astronomical Journal, announced their discovery earlier this week.

The planet seems like Earth's twin with slightly greater mass and size. Just like Earth, it is located at a perfect distance from its star. Therefore, the planet is neither too hot nor too cold.

Scientists believe the ocean can support life but are not sure what type of life can survive in that world.



However, this is not the first time scientists have found a planet full of water. Some Jupiter moons have intrigued scientists previously for their water bodies. It is also unclear, though, if they are just thick layers of water that eventually hit rock soon or are actual deep oceans.

Since the planet is so close to us and is covered in water, it could be one of the rocks scientists one day hope to colonise.

Data gathered by experts suggests that the exoplanet might also be rocky like Earth. Observations via the James Webb space telescope can give more convincing and accurate information.