 
world
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Horrifying: Elephant in Thailand goes 'crazy' and rips handler in half

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

An elephant walks during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenyas capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. — Reuters
An elephant walks during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. — Reuters

An elephant tore its handler apart in a horrifying incident in Thailand after it "went crazy" due to high temperatures, reported the Independent.

The local police reported that the incident occurred at a rubber plantation in the Phang Nga province.

Reportedly, the mighty animal, Pom Pam, was furious and frustrated after carrying rubberwood in hot weather.

Related items

The victim, Supachai Wongfaed was 32 years old. The male elephant stabbed him with its sharp tusks and ripped his body in half.

The investigations suggest that 20-year-old Pom Pam went "crazy" and attacked its handler.

Fox News reported that Wongfaed's split body was found in the pool of his blood by livestock officers.

Officials had to use a dart gun to sedate the animal and recover the mahout's body.

More From World:

Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile

Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile
US monkeypox cases may be peaking, experts say

US monkeypox cases may be peaking, experts say
Explainer: The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV

Explainer: The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV
These are the 10 worst currencies of the world

These are the 10 worst currencies of the world
Three Finnish journalists go on trial in rare press freedom case

Three Finnish journalists go on trial in rare press freedom case
'I am also human': Is it okay if a world leader parties?

'I am also human': Is it okay if a world leader parties?
Japan to spend $1.8m on Abe's funeral despite opposition

Japan to spend $1.8m on Abe's funeral despite opposition
World narrowly avoided nuclear radiation accident from Ukraine, says Zelenskiy

World narrowly avoided nuclear radiation accident from Ukraine, says Zelenskiy
Paris has a hotel for cats and its truly luxurious

Paris has a hotel for cats and its truly luxurious
Israel unveils 1,200 year-old mansion from early Islamic period

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old mansion from early Islamic period
World's unluckiest man who got COVID, monkeypox, and HIV at the same time

World's unluckiest man who got COVID, monkeypox, and HIV at the same time
Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader

Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader

Latest

view all