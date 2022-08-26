 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine goes grocery shopping with boyfriend amid parents’ divorce

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine Stallone and her boyfriend were spotted running errands together in Palm Beach, Florida after news emerged her mother Jennifer Flavin had filed for divorce from the Rocky star after 25 years of marriage.

Sistine, 24, was spotted going grocery shopping and running errands with her other half on Thursday.

She was seen arriving at the store in a sleek sports car, looking chic from head-to-toe in a gorgeous floral print mini dress with lace accents and chunky white sneakers.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The outing comes a day after it emerged the star's mother Jennifer Flavin had filed for divorce from Sistine's father, Sylvester Stallone.

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone was also spotted for the first time since Jennifer decided to part ways with him as he made a surprise appearance on Thursday in New York City at a screening of his new film Samaritan.


More From Entertainment:

Prince George and Princess Charlotte won’t be called by their royal titles anymore

Prince George and Princess Charlotte won’t be called by their royal titles anymore
Meghan Markle cast as 'the bad guy' by royals because she's 'self-made'

Meghan Markle cast as 'the bad guy' by royals because she's 'self-made'
Kelly Clarkson addresses impact of Brandon Blackstock divorce on kids

Kelly Clarkson addresses impact of Brandon Blackstock divorce on kids
Why Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ getting delayed?

Why Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ getting delayed?
Kylie Jenner’s ‘bored attitude’ towards exciting fan welcomes criticism online

Kylie Jenner’s ‘bored attitude’ towards exciting fan welcomes criticism online

Sylvester Stallone steps out for first time since wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce

Sylvester Stallone steps out for first time since wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce
Academy president talks Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars slap: ‘Will it be brought up?'

Academy president talks Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars slap: ‘Will it be brought up?'
Justin Long gushes over Britney Spears as he recounts working with her on 'Crossroads'

Justin Long gushes over Britney Spears as he recounts working with her on 'Crossroads'
'Competitive' Prince Harry praised for his 'wonderful' cause

'Competitive' Prince Harry praised for his 'wonderful' cause
Diana was 'desperate' to explore 'different kind of royalty' before car crash

Diana was 'desperate' to explore 'different kind of royalty' before car crash
Queen and Charles' silence on Diana's death anniversary may spark backlash

Queen and Charles' silence on Diana's death anniversary may spark backlash
Queen told 'not to travel' ahead of historic changes in UK

Queen told 'not to travel' ahead of historic changes in UK

Latest

view all