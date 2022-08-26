Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine goes grocery shopping with boyfriend amid parents’ divorce

Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine Stallone and her boyfriend were spotted running errands together in Palm Beach, Florida after news emerged her mother Jennifer Flavin had filed for divorce from the Rocky star after 25 years of marriage.



Sistine, 24, was spotted going grocery shopping and running errands with her other half on Thursday.

She was seen arriving at the store in a sleek sports car, looking chic from head-to-toe in a gorgeous floral print mini dress with lace accents and chunky white sneakers.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The outing comes a day after it emerged the star's mother Jennifer Flavin had filed for divorce from Sistine's father, Sylvester Stallone.

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone was also spotted for the first time since Jennifer decided to part ways with him as he made a surprise appearance on Thursday in New York City at a screening of his new film Samaritan.



